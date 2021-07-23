Liverpool Transfer News: Reds admire £74k p/w star compared to Yaya Toure

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are admirers of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Franck Kessie?

Last month, Kessie’s agent Massimo Brambati revealed that Tottenham are interested in making a move for the midfield powerhouse who is out of contract next summer.

Speaking to TMW Radio recently, Brambati said, "Having a contract expiring in 2022 with an important player, one of Milan's strengths, is a danger. Here too there is a basic error. I know that in addition to Inter there are also two Premier teams on him, one is Tottenham."

It now appears that Liverpool may have been the other interested Premier League side, as the Reds are said to admire the player.

Are Liverpool now in the mix for Kessie?

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Liverpool are admirers of Ivory Coast international Kessie who is in a contract stand-off with AC Milan as the Italian giants are yet to meet his €6m (£5.1m) per year wage demands.

According to Salary Sport, the 24-year-old is currently earning a weekly wage of £74,000 and his deal with the club is set to expire in June 2022 when he will be allowed to leave for nothing as a free agent.

What has been said about Kessie?

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano recently claimed that Kessie is an intelligent, goalscoring midfielder who reminds him of Manchester City legend Yaya Toure.

Speaking on Bobo TV in March as per Milan Live, Cassano said, “I want Kessie in my team, he scores, he assists, he has personality, he has quality, he doesn't lose the ball, he's intelligent. I'm watching him carefully, with Roma it was devastating.

“It reminds me of the Yaya Touré of the best times. He is a different player, but in terms of impact. He is holding Milan's midfield alone.”

Should Liverpool sign Kessie?

First and foremost, Liverpool are yet to have signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who left Anfield upon the expiry of his contract this summer and completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds are also lacking a goalscoring option in the middle of the park. The Merseyside outfit's current crop of midfielders scored a combined six goals in the Premier League last season - Kessie alone netted 13 times in the 2020/21 Serie A campaign.

Although, some of the Ivory Coast international's best qualities are in defence as he made 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per league game last term.

Kessie's physical stature and defensive presence could make facing Liverpool's midfield a frightening prospect next season, and the Reds should do all they can to sign him.

