Aston Villa Transfer News: Major update emerges on Jack Grealish's future

Football Insider have revealed that Jack Grealish has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, as his potential move to the Premier League champions edges nearer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Grealish?

The Aston Villa winger has been linked with a switch to Pep Guardiola's side in recent months, with it being reported last week that City are prepared to make a £90m offer for the 25-year-old.

Grealish appears to be keen to move to Manchester in order to play Champions League football next season, and although a total agreement has not been reached yet between the two clubs it is now believed that the transfer is more likely than not to go through.

What is Grealish's record for Villa?

Grealish made his league debut for Villa in 2014, with his first appearance for the side coincidentally coming against City.

He has gone on to play 213 matches for his boyhood club. During this time, he has helped Villa secure promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, and then made a significant impact in the top-flight over the last two years.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Grealish has been directly involved in 32 league goals, establishing himself as the main man at Villa Park.

How big a blow would losing Grealish be for Villa?

There's no other way of putting it - this would be a massive blow for the club.

Not only is Grealish the team's captain, he is also the player who has a major influence on games on a weekly basis.

Despite missing 12 games due to injury in 2020/21, the 12-cap international still completed more successful dribbles (65) and made more key passes (81) than any of his teammates.

He was also the third-highest rated player in the Premier League last term, according to WhoScored, highlighting how he is now one of the best players in England and will be sorely missed by Villa if he does leave.

Are they already preparing for the worst?

It seems that Villa have known for a while that Grealish could depart the club this summer. As a result, they have already been preparing for the worst.

The Villans seem to be focusing on adding wingers to their squad in the current transfer window, as they brought in Emiliano Buendia last month, and they are now linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey.

They also showed an interest in Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who can operate from the left flank just like Grealish, but this pursuit was ultimately unsuccessful as the youngster has now signed a contract extension at the Emirates.

It appears that they may have been targeting these players due to knowing that Grealish could be heading for the exit door, and following this latest development regarding the attacker's future, it seems that Villa have been smart in lining up potential replacements for the £120,000-a-week star.

