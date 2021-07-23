Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Diving is a major problem in football.

Professional footballers have a burning desire to win each and every game.

Their commitment to emerging victorious means that some decide to bend the rules in order to try and get an advantage.

That is why players decide to play act - they think they can con the referee to giving their side a decision.

Unfortunately, it has become more and more prevalent in the past few years.

Officials are now meant to give a yellow card to those that resort to diving but that has not made too much difference.

It's hugely frustrating when players dive and Ryan Babel shared that sentiment in a Europa League game between Ajax and Getafe in February 2020.

Ajax were losing 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 first leg tie when the Dutch winger 'fouled' Allan Nyom.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Getafe ace fell to the ground in a heap after contact from Babel and started rolling around on the floor in agony.

Babel, angry with his opponent's actions, decided to imitate him.

The Dutchman rolled around on the floor himself as Nyom was doing so.

When Nyom walked to the sidelines with a limp, Babel decided to do the same.

Watch the moment below:

That really is how every diver should be dealt with.

Babel was given a yellow card after the foul but that clearly did not bother him at all.

Ajax could not get back into the game as they went on to lose 2-0.

Babel called out Nyom in his post-match interview.

Harry Kane to Man City for 160m| Haaland to Chelsea Update | The Football Terrace

"I don't know if I'll ever do the same again. It happens in the heat of the moment," he said, per the Daily Mail.

"That guy [Nyom] was being very annoying. Getafe hasn't impressed me.

"Next week, at home, we'll play better and with a different referee."

Ajax did play better a week later - they won 2-1 - but it wasn't enough as they lost 3-2 on aggregate.

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

News Now - Sport News