New World: Gameplay Footage Revealed

New World looks like it could become one of the most popular games around if it lives up to the hype, and many gamers are wanting to know what the gameplay footage looks like.

The release of the upcoming multiplayer online role-playing game by Amazon Games is soon upon us and some players are currently enjoying the closed beta.

It seems like the beta is going along nicely, but as always there will be some minor issues and changes which happen before full release.

New World looks to provide a different gaming experience to the current popular games, most of which are battle royales, and we hope they are successful.

New World: Latest Gameplay Footage Revealed

For those unable to play the beta that are keen to see the gameplay footage, do not worry as we will provide you with the latest footage here.

Gamespot revealed some of the footage before the beta was released, and that can be seen down below.

However there has been much more released of the gameplay in the last few days, which give a much better look at what the gaming community can expect when they get their hands on New World. The video of this gameplay can be seen right here.

It is very exciting times as the game is only a month away from full release and not only has gameplay footage been revealed, but players finally got to see the map of New World.

This map gave players a true idea of what would be in the game as it revealed things like the points of interest, monsters, areas and cities.

No doubt the developers will be happy with the reactions of the game that they have heard so far as we get closer to the release and it is just a matter of counting down the days until everyone can play the game and explore the huge world.

