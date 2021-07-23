Grid Legends Trailer: Players to experience dramatic-looking story mode

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grid Legends will provide an immersive experience into what it's like to be a real-life racing driver.

The racing simulator series is set to make it's next-generation debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next year and Codemasters created a huge buzz after the developers announced it unexpectedly during EA Play Live.

As you'd expect, there is plenty of driving that takes place. But it also incorporates a wonderfully put together story mode which includes real-life cast members and technology that has been seen on the set of Disney Plus' The Mandalorian.

One of the faces in the game that you might recognise is Ncuti Gatwa - also known as Eric Effiong from the successful Netflix series Sex Education.

But of course, this was just part of the action-packed trailer that we saw - as you can see down below.

Grid Legends Trailer

The trailer that we saw featured behind-the-scenes footage, snippets of the circuits around famous locations such as London and dozens of different cars and trucks.

Via Grid's official YouTube channel, here you can find the trailer showcased during EA Play Live:

We cannot wait until Grid Legends drops next year and we are likely to find out even more about it in the coming months.

Codemasters are delivering on all levels right now, as well as F1 2021, and are obviously looking to push on with this right into 2022.

Exciting times ahead!

