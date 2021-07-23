Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With yet another stream of income under his belt, Tyson Fury has reportedly made $1million (£726,000) from his NFT collection.

For those who don’t know, an NFT (non-fungible token) is a digitised piece of artwork stored on a blockchain, making it unreplicable.

The craze began earlier this year, and many celebrities, including Fury, have hopped on the bandwagon. Fury partnered with FomoLabs and British artist George Rollo to launch “Lineal,” the name of his inaugural token.

The Gypsy King’s first of six tokens came out in May, and was sold for, per a report in The Sun a whopping $987,000 (£717,000).

Following the sale, Fury had this to say in a press release: "Huge thanks to all of the bidders, buyers, and the platform, HoDooi.com, for this NFT drop.

"It was great working with the HoDooi team and I'm happy we are all a part of history with one of the highest bids on a single sporting NFT!"

HoDooi.com is a digital marketplace for creating, buying and selling NFTs. Their CEO, Matt Luczynski, was ecstatic to have Fury’s token drop on their website:

"We are delighted to have been able to break records with Tyson's NFT launch.

"HoDooi.com has only just begun its journey and we have a lot more in store for our users and for the crypto space!

"The HOD token will give our users the most exclusive access moving forward."

This weekend was set to be Fury’s return to the boxing ring, but after the 32-year-old Brit tested positive for COVID-19, his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder was postponed to October 9.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Regarding the delay, Fury said: “I wanted nothing more than to smash the Big Dosser on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait.

“Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight October 9, and I will knock him spark out."

Despite having to wait a little longer for his boxing pay day, Fury won’t be too disappointed after how his NFT performed in the market.

News Now - Sport News