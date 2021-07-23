Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United announced the signing of Jadon Sancho on Friday afternoon.

The English forward has arrived at the club in a £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund.

He becomes United's second signing of the summer after Tom Heaton.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League," he said, per Manchester United's official website.

"This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

"I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

Sancho's signing means United have spent £616.21m on players since the 2017/18 season.

They've received just £158.61m in selling players in the same timeframe, giving them a net spent of -£457.60m.

But how does that compare to every Premier League club since 2017? View the net spends of the 20 clubs in England's top tier below, per Transfermarkt.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Figures are correct as of July 23, 2021.

20. Norwich | +£66.17m

19. Brentford | +£60.77m

18. Burnley | -£22.09m

17. Crystal Palace | -£40.24m

16. Southampton | -£42.75m

15. West Brom | -£49.71m

14. Newcastle | -£98.97m

13. Leeds | -£106.39m

12. Leicester | -£114.36m

11. West Ham | -£132.28m

10. Liverpool | -£153.91m

9. Tottenham | -£162.50m

8. Wolves | -£196.87m

7. Chelsea | -£209.15m

6. Brighton & Hove Albion | -£212.35m

5. Everton | -£233.92m

4. Arsenal | -£238.68m

3. Aston Villa | -£247.86m

2. Man City | -£366.31m

1. Man United | - £457.60m

So United have the highest net spend since the 2017/18 season by far.

While they have improved in recent times, they have not won a single trophy since this time period.

Aston Villa, surprisingly, have the third highest net spend. They improved in the 2020/21 campaign but they perhaps should be doing even better.

Jadon Sancho SIGNS For MANCHESTER UNITED! Varane Next? | The Football Terrace

Brighton also have a very high net spend, even higher than Chelsea's.

Liverpool have the 10th highest net spend of the 20 clubs in England's top tier. They have won the Champions League and Premier League in that time frame, highlighting what an extraordinary job Jurgen Klopp has done.

Two clubs have a positive net spend since the summer of 2017: Brentford and Norwich.

Credit to both of those clubs for getting to the Premier League while making a substantial profit in the transfer market.

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

News Now - Sport News