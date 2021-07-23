Battlefield 2042 Beta: Test period set to launch in September

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 will be running an open beta period in September, the game's developers confirmed.

EA Play Live showcased exactly what the next edition of the first-person mass warfare shooter will contain, illustrating their all-new Portal game mode which will let the gaming community compete in fully customisable lobbies.

This means you can have armies of the past taking on the future, and DICE also announced that cross-play and cross-progression will be fully integrated into Battlefield 2042.

While there is not a nailed down release date at this time, the developers have made another statement regarding those players that pre-order their latest creation.

Battlefield 2042 Beta

EA and DICE confirmed (via VGC) that any player that pre-orders any one of three versions of the game will automatically be invited to take part in the open beta event, which is set to take place in September.

With the game set to be released on 22nd October 2021, gamers that put their name down for the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game will receive early access to Battlefield 2042 three days early.

Of course, depending on how the beta test period goes, this could be subject to change as we recently saw with Resident Evil's Re:Verse multiplayer game mode.

Let's hope that this is not the case and the game can be released on time with no further disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, the full testing schedule is yet to be revealed so we are more likely to have an inkling regarding what to expect over the coming weeks. Nevertheless, while nothing is confirmed at this stage, this is good news for those wanting to get their hands on Battlefield 2042 early.

We will update this article as soon as more information is revealed in due course.

