Dead Space Remake: Reveal Trailer Released

Gaming fans were pleasantly surprised by the news that popular Sci-fi horror game Dead Space will be having a remake and the reveal trailer has been released.

The first of the franchise was released all the way back in 2008, and won four awards, which included Baftas.

Many other gaming companies will surely be worried to hear about this game being remade, as it means there will be some very strong competition.

Not only will the gamers who enjoyed the original want to be buying the game, but fans of the genre will most likely be rushing to order it to.

Dead Space Remake Reveal Trailer Shown At EA Play Live

The reveal trailer was recently released at the EA Play Live event when the remake was announced. It would have definitely got gaming fans thoroughly excited for the remake of Dead Space.

It was a minute long and immediately you could see how good the game is going to be with next generation graphics. View the reveal trailer down below.

What many will be wondering is whether the whole franchise will be remastered, and this is most definitely a mouth-watering prospect.

No doubt the trailer showed exactly what fans wanted to see, and that was the ship that gamers went through during the first game and the famous suit that main character Isaac Clarke wears.

Isaac Clarke was a ship system engineer whose life in space drastically changes after a normal engineer job goes wrong and sees him end up having to fight aliens on a partly destroyed ship.

This remake is developed exclusively for next generation consoles as well as PC, and with the game having a lot of jump scares in the original, no doubt these will be even better with much better graphics.

There is no doubt that the remake will live up to expectations as long as there are no silly bugs or issues with the game, and no doubt demand will be very high for the game when it is released.

