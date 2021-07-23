Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mike Tyson has described Jean Pascal's failed drugs tests as 'some b-------' and compared the use of steroids in boxing to committing 'attempted murder'.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) recently appeared on the 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' podcast with Henry Cejudo and Badou Jack on July 14 to discuss the career of the former WBC super-middleweight world champion.

In a wide-ranging interview, the trio spoke about the rise of Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant, Muhammad Ali, his plans for retirement, and why Jack's rematch with Pascal was pulled from the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout with Logan Paul.

When asked to give his thoughts on Pascal's doping violations, Tyson replied via EssentiallySports: “Ain’t that some b-------?

"And you still beat his a--. He was looking like that for too f------ long, you know.

"Why can’t they vacate his title? He has to. Why are they giving this guy so many breaks?”

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' also feels that using narcotics before a fight is comparable to 'attempted murder'.

"I'm not against steroids or none of that stuff because everybody's using it right," the 55-year-old said. "But it shouldn't be used in sports where people are physically fighting.

“If you want to run fast or swim faster, anything except physical confrontation.

"It's criminal. You're going to hit a man, that's attempted murder."

In a recent episode on the 'Impaulsive' podcast, Logan Paul claimed that, contrary to what many fans believe, he could beat Tyson in a boxing match, despite boasting a less-than-impressive 0-1 pro record.

Tyson, whose last bout was an eight-round exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in California last November, used his platform to fire back at the YouTuber before attempting to drum up a fight with Jack.

"He is stupid enough to do it," he said. "That would be so beautiful, if that could happen.

"He did really well in the Floyd fight, so it's a possibility he could go a couple of rounds with you, a couple of exciting rounds."

However, Jack isn't convinced that Paul will want to fight him, adding 'I don't think he's stupid enough'.

"I'll fight him," he said. "But do you think he'd want to fight me?

"I don't believe he's got the balls to fight me. I don't think he's stupid enough."

