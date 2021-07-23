QPR transfer news: Mark Warburton closing in on permanent deal for key target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the upcoming Championship season scheduled to start in two weeks' time, Queens Park Rangers are set to step up their preparations for the new term by playing Manchester United tomorrow in a pre-season friendly.

Following a relatively encouraging end to the previous campaign which culminated in his side finishing ninth in the second-tier standings, Hoops manager Mark Warburton has opted to bolster his squad by making seven new signings.

Whilst it may take Sam McCallum and Jimmy Dunne some time to adjust to life in this division due to the fact that they have never played at this level, the likes of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Andre Dozzell will all be determined to set the Championship alight from the outset.

Not content with these arrivals, Warburton is now seemingly set to seal a deal for one of his key targets.

A report from talkSPORT in June revealed that QPR were looking to secure the services of Stefan Johansen on a permanent deal from Fulham following his fruitful loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last season.

The midfielder played a major role in the Hoops' resurgence earlier this year as he provided five direct goal contributions in 21 league appearances for the club.

Negotiations between the two sides were briefly put on hold following Scott Parker's decision to swap Fulham for AFC Bournemouth.

However, with Marco Silva now at the helm at Craven Cottage, a breakthrough has been made.

According to talkSPORT journalist Sean Gallagher, Stefan Johansen is undergoing a medical today at QPR ahead of a move to the club.

A separate report from West London Sport has revealed that the Hoops will pay a fee believed to be in the region of £600k to Fulham in order to finalise this deal.

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is a superb bit of business by QPR as Johansen is a fantastic player who has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

During his brief stint with the Hoops last season, the midfielder managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.79 in the Championship which was only bettered by five other players at the club.

Johansen also ranked in the top-six at QPR for pass success rate (83.1%), shots per game (1) and key passes per game (1.6).

Having played 147 games in this particular division, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the midfielder uses his vast amount of experience to his advantage next season by making a barnstorming start to his second spell with QPR.

Transfer News Live: Sancho joins Man Utd, Son staying at Spurs, Kane to City agreed

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News