Celtic Transfer News: Hoops consider move for £1m rated talent

Celtic are eyeing versatile Lausanne-Sport defender Moritz Jenz, the Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Moritz Jenz?

The report discloses that the Hoops are keeping tabs on the player after the club's recruitment scouts were made aware of the 22-year-old.

Jenz can play in two positions, right-back and centre-half, and is rated at £1m. The report also reveals that clubs across Europe are interested in the German.

What were Jenz's stats last season?

Jenz, who was at Fulham as a youngster, was a regular for the Swiss Super League side last season, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Transfermarkt shows that the 6 foot 3 defender played most of last term at centre-back, however he has operated as a right-back previously.

What problems can the German solve at Celtic?

Jenz's versatility could be a big help to Celtic when it comes to two problem areas in the squad.

If we look at Transfermarkt, the Hoops have an issue at right-back. There are only two in the first-team - Anthony Ralston and Lee O'Connor - and both lack any significant experience.

Ralston played once for the Bhoys last season. O'Connor spent 2020/21 on loan at Tranmere, and has only just been brought into the first-team picture.

When it comes to the centre-back area of the squad, the Hoops do have more numbers. As Transfermarkt shows though, there are still some issues.

There are four-centre backs, but Christopher Jullien is currently injured, while Stephen Welsh (21) and new signing Osaze Urhoghide (21) are only at the beginning of their careers.

Jenz isn't much older at 22, but he would at least give another option to Ange Postecoglou, should Urhoghide or Welsh prove not up to the task.

In any case, Celtic need to avoid another scenario like on Tuesday night in Champions League qualifying when Nir Bitton, a midfielder by trade, was relied upon at centre-half and ended up being sent off.

Are Celtic targeting young players this summer?

Should Jenz sign for Celtic, then it could be the continuation of a trend when it comes to new arrivals at the club.

The Hoops seem to be looking to sign players at the start of their careers. If you look who has joined the Bhoys in the summer transfer window, Osaze Urhoghide is 21, Liam Shaw is 20 and Liel Abada is 19.

The more experienced duo of Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi are both 26, but in the main it seems like the Hoops are targeting younger players, who could be at the club for years to come.

Indeed, Celtic appear to have the long-term in mind when it comes to recruiting this summer.

