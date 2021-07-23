Nottingham Forest news: Reds step up shock transfer pursuit of 20-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to give their supporters something to shout about in the coming months by making a positive start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

A lack of consistency last season resulted in Chris Hughton's side slumping to a 17th place finish in the second-tier.

Keen to guide Forest into a new dawn, it will be fascinating to see whether the 62-year-old is able to nail his recruitment this summer.

Having secured the services of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath earlier this month, Hughton is now weighing up a shock swoop for a player who featured regularly in the second-tier during the previous campaign.

A report by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon yesterday suggested that Forest are reportedly interested in signing Lee Buchanan from their arch-rivals Derby County.

The Rams currently the find themselves in a precarious financial position following the collapse of two takeover deals earlier this year and thus could be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer.

In a fresh update concerning Buchanan, it has now been revealed that Forest have stepped up their pursuit of the defender.

According to Nixon, the Reds have submitted a bid for the 20-year-old as they look to seal what would be an eye-catching move.

However, it is understood that this particular offer is too low and thus Forest will need to offer a higher fee in order to increase their chances of sealing a move.

Buchanan managed to show some real signs of promise for Derby last season in the Championship as he made 35 league appearances for the club.

Considering that the left-back's contract is set to expire next year, this summer represents the last chance that the Rams will get to secure a reasonable amount of money for him.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it wouldn't be at all surprising if Derby opt against selling Buchanan to Forest due to the rivalry that these two sides share, this would unquestionably be a shrewd bit of business by Hughton if he is able to convince Wayne Rooney to part ways with Buchanan.

Particularly impressive during the Rams' clashes with Bristol City and Middlesbrough earlier this year, Buchanan managed to record WhoScored match ratings of 7.70 and 7.71 in these fixtures.

Although the defender still needs to work on his consistency, he unquestionably possesses the talent needed to thrive in this division and thus would be a fantastic addition to Forest's squad.

Buchanan's arrival may also force Gaetan Bong to step up his performance levels in the Championship which could lead to the Reds reaching new heights in this division next season.

