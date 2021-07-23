Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's going to be weird seeing Sergio Ramos in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt next season.

The legendary centre-back joined the French club on a free transfer this summer after 16 years world-class service at Real Madrid.

Ramos won it all during his memorable spell with Los Blancos, including four Champions League titles.

His prowess on the European stage will have been one of the main reasons why PSG were so keen to bring him to the French capital.

The Parisian outfit have never won the Champions League and that's something the owners will be desperate to see change in the near future, especially given how much they've invested into the club.

Ramos' acquisition may prove to be the catalyst for a European triumph in 2021/22 and the man himself is clearly confident that he will lift the continent's biggest footballing prize in a PSG shirt.

Why do we say that?

Well, because Ramos has actually got a picture of himself lifting the Champions League trophy for PSG on his new shin pads.

If you don't believe us, check out the evidence below...

Ramos' new shin pads

You're going to look rather silly if you don't deliver the goods now, Sergio.

Ramos labelled the prospect of Champions League success with PSG as a "dream" in one of his first interviews with the club.

"What I noticed the most about this club is its strength," he told PSG TV, per Daily Mail.

"The thirst for winning that the players have. They want to come to a club like this.

"They have already played in the Champions League final, they are very close to being able to win it and that is something that attracts me. It can only be a perfect marriage.

"If I can contribute to it, that would be wonderful for me. It is a dream to think about win my fifth Champions League and the first for our club."

