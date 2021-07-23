Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joe Joyce hopes to fulfil his dream of fighting for the heavyweight world titles at the Emirates Stadium, if he defeats Carlos Takam at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday night.

Despite having only 12 professional contests, Joyce's promoter Frank Warren has confirmed that the 35-year-old Olympian has been installed as the mandatory challenger for the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk's superfight.

Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) has already fought at the Los Angeles Lakers' Staples Center and Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium, but still harbours lifelong ambitions of fighting in front of a crowd at the home of his boyhood club, Arsenal FC.

"That would be a great one for the history books and there is a first time for everything," he told Boxing Scene. "The Emirates is an amazing stadium, so I am looking forward to it happening hopefully.

"I actually started off in East London and was born in Mile End. I lived with both my parents in Bethnal Green before they split up and my mum moved to Hackney, then Leytonstone, before we went south to Putney when I was six.

"I got to go to Highbury sometimes when one of my uncles took me because my dad wasn't into football much so I didn't get the chance to follow as closely as I would have liked.

"The first game I watched - I can't remember how old I was, but I was pretty young at the time - was an Arsenal-Liverpool game in the era of Ian Wright and David Seaman.

"I have always been an Arsenal fan since school and soon I am getting to do a fishing show with my childhood heroes, [Ian] Wright and [David] Seaman."

A victory over Takam on Saturday would solidify his position as the next in line to the throne, but Joyce insists that he isn't taking anything for granted.

"I've got a big test in Takam so I won't look too far ahead because this is a tough fight," the 35-year-old said. "I need to beat Takam up to make a statement so I can go on to win a world title.

"Takam gives it his all and he's a hard fight.

"It might take a few rounds, it might take all the rounds, but I will get the job done then cruise on to a world title."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Joyce's manager Sam Jones said he feels confident heading into the upcoming fight with Takam.

"Carlos will come forwards, he is a decent boxer, he is tough and strong," he added. "He goes in with the head.

"[Joyce] will more spiteful on Saturday."

