Leeds Transfer News: Talks underway as 6 foot 3 star is offered Elland Road contract

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds are edging closer towards signing Valerenga goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Klaesson?

The Yorkshire-based club are looking to bring in a goalkeeper this summer to replace Kiko Casilla, who has been sent out on loan to Spanish side Elche ahead of next season.

They have identified Klaesson as their primary target for the role, and are reportedly in advanced talks with the 20-year-old.

It is understood that the Norway Under-21 international has been offered a contract to move to Elland Road.

Have Leeds been linked with any other goalkeepers?

Leeds were also linked with Newcastle shot-stopper Freddie Woodman recently, as the club looked to secure a loan deal with a view to a permanent move for the 24-year-old.

However, Woodman turned down the opportunity to join Marcelo Bielsa's side due to being unwilling to settle for a place on the bench behind Leeds' current No. 1 Illan Meslier.

Leeds have now switched their focus to Klaesson instead, and seem to be closing in on sealing a deal for the youngster.

Arsenal CONFIDENT they can land James Maddison this summer! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What are Klaesson's stats in 2021?

The Norwegian domestic season is in full flow at the moment, with Klaesson having played every minute in the league for Valerenga so far.

Klaesson's side have lost just three of their opening 14 fixtures, and are currently occupying fifth spot in the table.

The 6 foot 3 goalkeeper has kept two clean sheets, and even registered an assist in Valerenga's second game of the campaign against Brann in May.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Diego Llorente wear for Leeds United? 14 4 5 3

Would he be a good replacement for Casilla?

It is obvious that Klaesson is currently missing one thing that Casilla clearly possesses - experience.

Casilla is 14 years older than Klaesson and has made over 250 appearances in Spain and England's top two divisions during his career, including featuring for Real Madrid on 43 occasions. He also has an international cap for Spain to his name.

Meanwhile, Klaesson is yet to represent his country at senior level, and has only played 55 games in Norway's top-flight to date.

However, Bielsa has put his trust in youth before in the goalkeeping position by handing the gloves to Meslier when he was still just a teenager.

The French goalkeeper has since gone on to prove his class by keeping 11 clean sheets in the Premier League last term.

This highlights how showing faith in a young goalkeeper can work out well, and Klaesson could use this opportunity to learn alongside Meslier, before potentially following in his footsteps in the coming years.

News Now - Sport News