So, Jadon Sancho is finally a Manchester United player.

The English club officially announced the signing of the 21-year-old on Friday afternoon and Red Devils fans are understandably excited.

Sancho evolved into one of the finest wingers in world football at Borussia Dortmund and he will be tasked with helping United challenge for the Premier League title in 2021/22.

If he can do just that, the former Manchester City forward will be worth every single penny of his £76.50 million transfer fee.

That enormous figure makes Sancho the third-most expensive player in Premier League history, behind only Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba.

Maguire is also the only English player to have cost more than United's latest acquisition.

With Sancho's transfer fee on the brain, we decided to create a full XI made up of the most expensive signings in the Premier League era.

Sancho, Maguire and Pogba all feature and you check out our team in full below, with all transfer fees sourced from Transfermarkt.

The most expensive transfer XI in Premier League history

GK | Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea)

Transfer fee: £72.00 million

RB | Joao Cancelo (Juventus to Manchester City)

Transfer fee: £58.50 million

CB | Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United)

Transfer fee: £78.30 million

CB | Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool)

Transfer fee: £76.19 million

LB | Benjamin Mendy (AS Monaco to Manchester City)

Transfer fee: £51.75 million

CM | Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United)

Transfer fee: £94.50 million

CM | Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg to Manchester City)

Transfer fee: £68.40 million

RW | Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal)

Transfer fee: £72.00 million

CAM | Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea)

Transfer fee: £72.00 million

LW | Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United)

Transfer fee: £76.50 million

ST | Romelu Lukaku (Everton to Manchester United)

Transfer fee: £76.23 million

United are responsible for four of the mega-money transfers in our XI, while Tottenham Hotspur are the only member of the Premier League's 'top six' to not have a signing in the team.

It's a slight surprise to see that City only feature twice, although if they secure deals for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer, that may change.

