Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners likely to cash-in on 11-goal star

Arsenal will likely sell Joe Willock for over £20m this summer, the Daily Mail reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joe Willock?

The report discloses that the North London club are yet to decide on the 21-year-old's future, but they are likely to sell the midfielder for in excess of £20m.

The report also reveals that the player is one of Newcastle's transfer window targets, after Willock impressed on loan at the Premier League side last season.

How did Willock perform last season?

Willock spent the second half of 2020/21 at St James' Park, and he performed impressively for Steve Bruce's side, scoring eight goals in 14 appearances to help the Toon steer clear of any relegation worries.

Newcastle lost just four of those 14 games, and it is no surprise that they are keen on signing the midfielder on a permanent deal.

If you include his performances for Arsenal in the first-half of the season, Willock ended the campaign with 11 goals in 32 games, which is a more than decent return.

Willock made a bit of history during his time in Newcastle, as he became the youngest ever Premier League player to score in seven successive games.

Why would Arsenal sell Willock?

Even though Willock has impressed on loan, there are reasons for the Gunners to cash in.

Firstly, he has been unable to hold down a regular first-team place for the North London club, making just nine starts in the first-half of last season before making the switch to Newcastle.

The other main reason is disclosed by the Daily Mail, who report that the Gunners would use the £20m plus fee to fund their own signings this summer.

Who do Arsenal want to spend big on this summer?

Arsenal could be spending some big money in the transfer window. The Gunners have been linked with a move for Leicester City's James Maddison, who is rated by Transfermarkt as being worth £49.5m.

They have agreed a £50m deal for Brighton defender Ben White, who will have a medical when he returns from on holiday next week.

The Gunners are also keen on signing Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, with The Times reporting that two bids have been rejected for the goalkeeper. The Bramall Lane side have told Arsenal that it will cost over £32m to land the 23-year-old.

It will likely cost over £130m to sign the trio and to fund those moves some players may need to depart - Willock included.

