Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles snubbed after contract offer tabled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sun reporter Tom Barclay has claimed that Gary Cahill has rejected a new contract offer from Crystal Palace.

What is the latest news regarding Cahill's future?

The 35-year-old has spent the last two years at Selhurst Park but he is currently without a club after his contract expired last month. Palace seemingly want Cahill to stick around in south London as they have reportedly offered him a new deal.

However, according to Barclay, Cahill has knocked back their proposal.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Barclay wrote: "Understand Gary Cahill has turned down a new contract at Crystal Palace - and his current wage demands are too high for the club."

What were Cahill's stats in 2020/21?

Cahill was limited to 20 appearances in the top-flight in 2020/21 as he battled with fitness issues but when he did play he made a largely positive impact.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 4 centre-back ranked inside the top two amongst his teammates when it came to aerial duels won (3.5 per game), clearances (4.3 per match), and shots blocked (1.1 per game).

Arsenal CONFIDENT they can land James Maddison this summer! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What did Hodgson say about Cahill?

Speaking to Palace TV last October, as quoted by MSN, former Palace boss Roy Hodgson outlined the attributes that Cahill possesses which make him a high-class operator.

Hodgson said of Cahill: “First of all he’s a very, very good defender.

“His position is very good, he’s exceptionally good in the air, he’s a strong challenger for the ball and a very good blocker of the ball. These are the defensive qualities we don’t talk about every day… They’re the qualities that get you the clean sheets.

“He’s also brought us leadership qualities, he’s been very good leadership-wise. He’s the best type of leader; he’s the quiet leader people don’t see from Row Z in the stand. He’s the leader we see in training week to week."

1 of 10 When did Southgate make his Palace debut? 1989 1988 1987 1990

Could losing Cahill leave Vieira with a problem at Palace?

Last season, Hodgson was able to call upon a number of experienced professionals to cover the side's defensive positions such as Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt and Scott Dann.

The latter two have since left the club, though, and it now appears doubtful that Cahill will be hanging around either.

As Hodgson mentioned, Cahill was a leader during his time at Palace, and if he does not return to the club ahead of the new season, this could leave new manager Patrick Vieira with a problem.

Palace have brought in Marc Guehi, and they are reportedly in talks with Ozan Kabak as they try to bolster their back line. However, both of these players are just 21, and expecting them to potentially take over from Cahill as the leader at the back would be a big ask.

Therefore, it may be best for Palace to consider making Cahill another offer in the hope that he can take Guehi, and possibly Kabak - if he joins the club - under his wing so that the young defenders in the squad have somebody to look up to and learn from next year.

News Now - Sport News