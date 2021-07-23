Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's easy to forget just how good Joe Hart was for club and country in his prime.

Throughout the majority of his eight years at Manchester City, the Englishman performed to a world-class standard between the posts, winning the Premier League Golden Glove award four times.

He was also a very good goalkeeper for England, before the start his well-documented downfall at Euro 2016.

Hart made 75 appearances for the Three Lions, with his international debut coming way back in 2008 against Trinidad & Tobago.

You don't earn that amount of caps without being a master of your craft, that's for sure.

The same year as he donned an England jersey for the first time in a senior setting, Hart produced one of the greatest saves ever seen in the Premier League.

With City trailing 1-0 to bitter rivals Manchester United at the Etihad, the 'keeper came up for a corner to try and salvage a point.

It didn't work out from the home side's point of view, with United clearing the ball and then going in search of a second goal.

But a 21-year-old Hart somehow managed to prevent the Red Devils from scoring.

The shot-stopper showed 99-pace to cover the full length of the pitch and make it back to his goal, before pulling off an incredible fingertip save to deny Wayne Rooney.

Hart's legendary save on Rooney

To this very day, we're still not quite sure how Hart pulled off that remarkable - and criminally underrated - save.

Rooney must've thought he had scored from all of 50 yards, but the City icon decided to turn into a hybrid of Usain Bolt and Lev Yashin to thwart United's record goalscorer.

Hart really was capable the spectacular when he was at his best and it's a real shame that his career has been on a terminal decline ever since Euro 2016.

Sadly, that's the harsh world of professional football for you.

