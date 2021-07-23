Premier League major trophies quiz: How many honours have these top-flight teams won?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Premier League season set to kick-off in three weeks' time, it will be fascinating to see how the year will pan out in one of the world's most competitive leagues.

After dominating the top-flight earlier this year, Manchester City will unquestionably fancy their chances of retaining their title.

However, Pep Guardiola's side may face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Whereas the Red Devils have managed to bolster their squad by signing Jadon Sancho, Jurgen Klopp will be able to call upon the services of Virgil van Dijk who missed a considerable chunk of the previous campaign due to injury.

Meanwhile, Chelsea may be able to use the momentum that they gained from winning the Champions League in May by making a positive start to what will be Thomas Tuchel's first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Although it would be somewhat of a shock if Arsenal, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur end up challenging for the title, they could seek solace in the form of the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Throughout history, many of the Premier League's current sides have provided their supporters with unforgettable moments by winning trophies.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to match up the club with the amount of major honours that they have won.

How many top-flight titles have Newcastle United won during their history? Have Brentford ever won a major honour?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow football supporters!

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

