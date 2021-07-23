Tottenham Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano drops major update involving £47.1m fee

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks between Tottenham and Atalanta are ongoing for defender Cristian Romero, as a €55m (£47.1m) outlay is set to be discussed.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristian Romero?

Recent reports from Football Insider claimed that Spurs have agreed personal terms with Atalanta's Romero this summer. The contract is reportedly five years guaranteed with the option of extending the deal by 12 months until 2027.

The report suggested that Tottenham's main priority in the transfer window is to strengthen their backline and they are expected to recruit two new faces in that area.

It now appears that Spurs are ready to discuss a transfer fee for the 23-year-old after reaching an agreement with the defender on his future terms.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Romero?

Romano confirms that talks between Tottenham and Atalanta are ongoing for Romero after personal terms were recently agreed.

The journalist claims that the defender's €55m (£47.1m) price-tag plus add ons is set to be discussed and the Italian outfit are already planning for the Argentine's replacement.

What’s been said about Romero?

Italian football expert Conor Clancy claimed last month that Romero is deceptively dirty and a top central defender with standout passing attributes.

Speaking to This Is Futbol last month, Clancy said, "He has been phenomenal as he won the MVP award for the best defender in Serie A, but he is one of the most deceptively dirty players in the Serie A. However, when he has the ball, his distribution and passing is so, so good.

“Romero can pick out a 50-yard pass onto the foot of a striker perfectly but it’s something that goes a little bit unnoticed because his defensive work is so good and he is a top, top defender.”

Why are so many of Tottenham's targets from Serie A?

Tottenham have been linked with several targets from the Serie A this summer including Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, Bologna right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu and Romero to name a few.

Newly appointed managing director of football at Spurs, Fabio Paratici, is likely to be the main reason behind the club's continuous links to players from the Italian top flight.

Paratici joined Spurs after an 11-year spell with Juventus and it appears he's using his knowledge of the Italian game to Tottenham's advantage.

The Italian director's connections in Serie A could be hugely beneficial for Tottenham this summer as they are evidently looking to revamp the squad under a new regime.

