Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer "possibility" for Everton involving Premier League rivals

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks could join Everton this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What's been reported about Winks' future?

Spurs are believed to be open to listening to suitable offers for Winks, and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old who was limited to just nine Premier League starts last season.

Now, it seems that Everton are also showing interest in the England international, with Romano providing some further information on Winks' situation on Thursday.

What is Romano's update on Winks?

Speaking on his Twitch channel, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Romano hinted that Everton could make a move for Winks in the coming days.

Romano said about Winks: “It is a possibility for Everton, we will see in the next few days.”

How did Winks perform against Everton in 2021?

Back in February, Tottenham faced Everton in the last 16 of the FA Cup at Goodison Park.

Having started the game on the bench, Winks was introduced in the 90th minute with the match delicately poised at 4-4 heading into extra time. He may have hoped to be a steadying influence in the middle of the park but Winks put in a shocking 30-minute cameo performance.

As per WhoScored, Winks was dispossessed twice - none of his teammates lost the ball more - he failed to make a successful tackle, and he picked up a booking on his way to a disappointing match rating of 5.94.

Tottenham went on to lose 5-4, with Winks clearly not having the desired impact in the closing stages.

Would he be a good addition to Everton's squad?

In that dismal display on Merseyside earlier this year, Winks seemed to be struggling with a crisis of confidence. It is not a major surprise given how he was unable to get regular playing time last season, but it's fair to say that his performance that night is unlikely to have convinced Everton's fans that he would be a good signing.

However, it should be remembered that Winks was playing in a Champions League final just two years ago, and he has 10 caps to his name for his country. Therefore, he clearly possesses a great deal of talent to be playing at that level.

The 2020/21 season did not go to plan for the diminutive midfielder but if he can put that behind him and regain his confidence heading into the new season, he could be a solid addition to Rafael Benitez's squad.

