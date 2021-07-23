Chelsea Transfer News: Premier League record transfer bid prepared for Erling Haaland

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are readying a bid of £130m for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

Dean Jones recently claimed that Haaland is now interested in a transfer to Chelsea and suggested that the London outfit have been working behind the scenes to get the deal done.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “Chelsea have been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and in the case of Haaland, he’s interested in Chelsea which is interesting in itself because that wasn’t the case a year ago, probably not even a few months ago to be honest.

"He was always thinking he’d join a status club next and Chelsea didn’t really fit into where he thought he needed to be heading."

It now appears that the Blues have moved one step closer in their efforts to sign Haaland as they are readying a massive bid for the Dortmund talisman.

Are Chelsea readying a bid for Haaland?

Football Insider claim that Chelsea are lining up a £130m proposal for Haaland after the offer was given the go-ahead by Roman Abramovich.

The reports suggests that the Blues have discussed several player plus cash offers for the 21-year-old, but are now prepared to submit a straight cash sum for the superstar.

The champions of Europe are reportedly also working on moves for Tottenham's Harry Kane and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Chelsea are set to launch ANOTHER Erling Haaland bid! Find out all the details on The Football Terrace...

Where would this deal rank among the Premier League’s most expensive signings?

According to Transfermarkt, the Premier League’s most expensive arrival is Paul Pogba who moved to Manchester United from Juventus which cost a huge sum of £94.5m.

In fact, four of the top five priciest transfers are from the Red Devils, who recently added Jadon Sancho to the list after signing him for £76.5m. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk ranks only fifth having moved from Southampton for £76.2m.

Should Dortmund accept Chelsea’s reported £130m proposal, Haaland would become the most expensive player in the history of England’s top flight, dwarfing Pogba’s current record fee to United.

Why do Chelsea need another striker?

According to recent reports from 90min, Timo Werner is open to leaving Chelsea this summer, just one year on from completing a move to Stamford Bridge.

The striker struggled to hit the ground running following his Blues arrival and notched just six Premier League goals last term. Whilst his goalscoring record wasn’t impressive, he played 35 league games last season which means his departure would certainly have an impact.

Tammy Abraham has also been linked with a move away suggesting that another addition to Chelsea's forward line is almost essential.

Whether Haaland can be the solution to the Blues' attacking problems remains to be seen, as the touted fee could make a deal rather complicated.

