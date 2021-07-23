Arsenal Transfer news: Gunners tell club to slash star's asking price

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are interested in signing Hibernian full-back Josh Doig, but won't bid for the teenager unless the Scottish club drop their asking price, the Standard reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Josh Doig?

The report discloses that Mikel Arteta would like to sign the 19-year-old, but that won't happen unless the Easter Road side lower their demands for the player.

Hibernian want £5m plus add-ons for Doig, and Arsenal have told them to slash his price-tag to just £2.5m.

What clubs want to sign the teenager?

Doig has been linked with a number of clubs in both England and Scotland. The Standard report reveals that West Ham are also interested in the player, but have a similar stance to Arsenal when it comes to the fee that Hibernian want.

The Scottish Sun reported last month that Watford had a £2.5m plus add-ons bid rejected, and they were going to return with a second offer.

But that seems to have changed, as the Standard states that their interest in the player has cooled since the recent arrival of left-back Danny Rose.

Celtic and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Doig but as yet neither side have made an offer.

How did the 19-year-old perform last season?

Doig made the breakthrough into a Hibernian side which finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, making 28 top flight appearances and contributing one goal and three assists.

WhoScored shows that he impressed at both sides of the game, as Doig had the joint-second most assists in the league for Hibernian with three, andweighed in with the fourth-most tackles per game of the club's regular starters at 1.5.

The starlet's performances didn't go unnoticed, and he was named as the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year for last season.

Where would Doig fit into the Arsenal squad?

Should Doig join the Gunners, he would be an addition to an area of the squad which is strong on paper, but could go through some changes in the weeks ahead. Transfermarkt shows that Arteta's side have three left-backs at the moment.

The undoubted first choice is Kieran Tierney, who made 38 appearances in all competitions last season. Nuno Tavares joined the club earlier this month from Benfica in a deal reportedly worth £8m, whilst Sead Kolasinac has returned to London after a loan spell with Schalke ended.

You would think that Kolasinac's time with Arsenal could be coming to an end, and if that is the case, then Doig could be signed to provide cover in that area, whilst also competing with Tavares to establish himself as Tierney's direct understudy.

