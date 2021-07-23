Man United Transfer News: £60m setback in Raphael Varane saga

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to AS, Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Raphael Varane.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Pete O'Rourke recently claimed that a deal to bring Real Madrid's Raphael Varane to Old Trafford this summer is very close and suggested the defender is keen to move to Man United.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, "I think it’s very, very close. A very exciting prospect for Manchester United fans that this deal’s actually happening.

“With the player keen to go and Man United willing to meet his personal demands, Real Madrid will have to sell him now. They can’t allow a player like Varane to run down his contract and potentially leave on a free transfer next summer."

The journalist added, "I would fully expect Man United to get this deal done and Raphael Varane to be the second big-name signing after Jadon Sancho for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team this summer.”

It now appears that United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of the defender as the Red Devils have had an opening bid for the player dismissed.

Are Man United close to agreeing a deal with Real Madrid?

Reports from Spanish outlet AS claim that Man United’s first offer for Varane has been rejected by Real Madrid as the Manchester outfit remain unwilling to budge from their €40m (£34.3m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in adds ons valuation of the player.

The report reveals that the La Liga giants are looking for a fee closer to €70m (£60m) for the 28-year-old and the two sides will now resume negotiations.

Should Man United meet Real Madrid's valuation?

Despite having just one year remaining on his contract with Los Blancos, at a reported £60m fee Varane is still decent value as he's one of the best central defenders in world football. The France international has won 19 trophies in his career including four Champions Leagues and a World Cup.

Liverpool paid a similar fee for Virgil van Dijk in 2018 and he helped elevate the side to Premier League and Champions League success.

Therefore, United should attempt a similar approach to their fierce Premier League rivals and meet Real Madrid's valuation of Varane with the aim of having similar success to the Reds in the coming seasons.

Could Man United pursue other centre-back targets if the deal falls through?

Possibly yes.

Reports from Manchester Evening News last month revealed that United are making progress over a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer. However, since this report there have been few updates on this deal which suggests it's no longer a viable option.

The Red Devils were also linked with a move for Atalanta's Cristian Romero, however recent reports from Fabrizio Romano claimed that Tottenham are in talks for the Argentine having already agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Therefore, United should go all out for Varane instead of pursuing alternative options this summer, as the defender is reportedly keen on making the move to Old Trafford and negotiations are already underway.

