Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs ready to invest in £60m Harry Kane replacement

According to Italian news outlet Firenze Viola, Tottenham are interested in signing Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

Reports last month from Anfield Central claimed that Liverpool have been told that it would take a fee of £60m to convince Fiorentina to sell Vlahovic this summer.

The Reds are reportedly very interested in the 21-year-old and talks have already been held, however the Italian side are under no pressure to sell.

It now appears that Tottenham are in the mix for the Serbia international, who may be seen as a potential alternative to Harry Kane.

Firenze Viola claim that Spurs are ready to invest in Vlahovic who is tipped as a strong replacement for Kane should the England captain leave in the remaining months of the transfer window.

The report suggests that Tottenham's newly appointed managing director of football Fabio Paratici would have gladly signed the 21-year-old during his time at Juventus, although a move never materialised.

What has been said about Vlahovic?

Italian football expert Conor Clancy recently claimed that Fiorentina's Vlahovic is a complete striker who can be expected to score every time he plays.

Speaking to This Is Futbol last month, Clancy said, “[He’s] Incredible, and it really caught me by surprise because I’d seen him play in the flesh a few times and he scored a great goal against Inter and there was a lot of hype in Florence about him. People were saying this guy’s the real deal and I just couldn’t see it.”

“He’s just a complete number nine and I know it’s just off the back of one season, but he’s strong, can link play up, can hold the ball up and most importantly, he’s scoring goals. He’s one of those players that when he looks confident, you almost expect him to score every time he plays.”

Could he solve a massive problem for Daniel Levy?

Replacing Kane is arguably an impossible task as the club's attacking output is heavily reliant on the Premier League Golden Boot winner. In the 2020/21 campaign the 27-year-old netted 23 league goals and also registered 14 assists for the north London outfit.

Vlahovic could soften the potential blow of losing Kane for Levy and Spurs, as the Serbian netted an impressive 21 goals in Serie A last term - the fourth most of any player in the division.

The forward is just 21 years old and with a habit of scoring goals as frequently as he did last season, it proves that he could go on to be one of Europe's leading strikers in the future.

Vlahovic has also coped admirably with the pressure of being Fiorentina's talisman and main attacking threat, which suggests that he would be able to deal with having the label as 'Kane's replacement'.

Is Kane leaving Spurs this summer?

Whether Kane actually leaves this summer remains to be seen, though it certainly seems a distinct possibility.

Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that Manchester City made an official proposal of £100m plus the option to include players for Tottenham's talisman, however the journalist added that Levy wants to keep him.

Football.london recently reiterated that Spurs maintain that they have no intention of letting Kane leave in the transfer window.

If Tottenham do allow for Kane's departure this summer then they should make sure he's sold swiftly so they have enough time to sign a replacement ahead of the new season.

