Sheffield United news: Slavisa Jokanovic lines up swoop for 6ft 1inch Premier League man

Preparations for the new season are already well underway at Sheffield United as manager Slavisa Jokanovic looks to bring a feel-good factor back to the club.

The Blades experienced a woeful 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League as they finished bottom of the standings.

Set to mark their return to the Championship with a clash against Birmingham City in two weeks' time, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic is able to bring in any fresh faces before this fixture.

Whilst many of United's second-tier rivals have managed to bolster their squads this summer, the South Yorkshire-based outfit have yet to make a signing during the current transfer window.

However, this could be about to change as Jokanovic is now lining up a potential swoop for a Premier League defender.

According to Football Insider, the Blades have made an enquiry for Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies.

It is understood that the Reds are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old who has ultimately failed to make any inroads on Jurgen Klopp's starting eleven since making the move to Merseyside in January.

Yet to make a single competitive appearance for Liverpool, Davies fell further down the pecking order at Anfield in May following the club's decision to purchase Ibrahima Konate.

In order to prevent his career from stalling, the six-foot one-inch centre-back may be open to the possibility of joining the Blades.

Jokanovic is currently short of options in this particular position following the departure of Phil Jagielka.

Meanwhile, the Serbian will be unable to call upon the services of Jack O'Connell for a considerable chunk of the upcoming campaign as the centre-back recently suffered a major setback in his quest to recover from a serious knee injury.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup for the Blades if they are able to convince Davies to join the club this summer.

Before joining Liverpool, the centre-back managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship for Preston North End as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.82 last season.

Davies also ranked in the top-six at Deepdale for blocks per game (0.5) and clearances per match (4.3) as he managed to illustrate that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

Having made 129 Championship appearances during his career, the centre-back may be able to use his wealth of experience to his advantage by helping the Blades make a positive start to the new season.

