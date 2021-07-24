Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There's nothing better than a last-minute goal to either save or win a football match.

For players and fans of the team on the right end of the goal, it's a moment of euphoria that simply cannot be equalled.

The only way the moment can be made even more special is if the strike to level the scores or secure victory is an absolute stunner.

That was certainly the case in the Irish Cup last night in an enthralling encounter between Athlone Town and Waterford FC.

After the conclusion of normal and extra-time, the scores were level at 4-4 and the way the game arrived at that scoreline was like something out of a Hollywood movie.

Waterford's George Forrest netted what he thought was a dramatic winner in the 122nd-minute of proceedings.

But just a few seconds later, Athlone Town equalised courtesy of possibly the greatest last-minute goal in the long history of football.

Glen McAuley - who had scored two penalties in normal time - received the ball straight from kick-off and he decided to take a first-time shot from inside his own half.

And guess what? The ball flew over the Waterford goalkeeper's head and into the back of the net, sparking wild celebrations among the Athlone Town players.

The commentary on McAuley's hat-trick goal was pretty iconic as well...

The greatest last-minute goal in history?

Wow. Don't mind us, we'll just be sat here for the next few hours watching McAuley's wonder-strike on repeat.

The only downside is that the genius seen in the footage above didn't result in a victory for Athlone Town.

Waterford went on to win the penalty shootout 4-2, meaning that McAuley's outrageous hat-trick goal was kind of all for nothing.

But don't worry, Gareth, you're still a legend in our eyes and we reckon a nomination for the coveted Puskas Award is coming your way.

