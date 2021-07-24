Man United Transfer News: Contract offered to Bayern Munich superstar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United have made a bumper salary offer to Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Leon Goretzka?

Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that Man United admire Goretzka's ability and suggested that the Red Devils tried to contact him two years ago.

Although, the famed journalist believes that Goretzka is keen on remaining with the Bundesliga champions and plans on renewing his deal at the club.

Speaking on a previous episode of the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "About Goretzka – appreciated, yes. Also, two years ago Manchester United were trying to contact Leon Goretzka but what I’m told is Goretzka is still talking with Bayern Munich for a new contract.

"His priority is to extend the contract with Bayern Munich so at the moment it’s nothing advanced yet."

It now appears that the Germany international has been the subject of a bumper salary offer from the Premier League.

Enter here

What has Christian Falk said about Goretzka and Man United?

Falk claims that Man United have offered Leon Goretzka a higher salary than Bayern Munich this summer amid the midfielder's contract standoff with the German club.

The journalist reveals that the Red Devils are set for the next round of negotiations with Bayern as they look to bolster their midfield options this summer, following separate reports that Paul Pogba has rejected a new contract from the Manchester outfit.

FINALLY! Jadon Sancho OFFICIALLY signs for Man United! Hear all the reaction on The Football Terrace...

How did Goretzka perform last season?

According to WhoScored, Goretzka had his best season since he arrived at Bayern Munich in 2018, as he achieved a rating of 7.2 in the Bundesliga last season.

Transfer News LIVE: Sancho joins Man Utd, Son staying at Spurs, Kane to City agreed

His efforts in the middle of the park saw him register ten league goal contributions last term and the website gave him three man of the match awards - putting him joint second of anyone in Bayern's squad.

Goretzka also impressed in the defensive third in the previous Bundesliga campaign as he averaged 1.5 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Why could Goretzka leave Bayern this summer?

Goretzka may well leave Bayern this summer as according to Salary Sport, the midfielder’s contract is set to expire in June 2022, when he will be available as a free agent. The German champions may have to cash in now or let him leave for nothing next year.

The 26-year-old has already won eight trophies with Bayern including three Bundesliga titles and a Champions League, therefore, it may be time to face a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Man United are seemingly building a strong team for next season with Jadon Sancho confirmed and heavy links to Real Madrid's Raphael Varane. If they were to add Goretzka to their list of summer signings then they could pose a genuine threat to Manchester City next term.

News Now - Sport News