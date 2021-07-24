Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end.

The Frenchman, who re-joined United in a £89m move in 2016, has spoken publicly of his desire to leave the club in the past few years.

And now reports have emerged claiming Pogba has rejected a new contract at the club.

According to the Mirror, United offered Pogba a long-term deal worth £350,000-per-week but he has turned it down. He is now set to leave the Red Devils.

Links to Paris Saint-Germain have intensified in the past few days following the news.

The Telegraph have gone as far as saying that United are expecting an approach from the French club before the transfer window ends and that PSG are confident of getting a deal done.

However, it appears that not every PSG fan is on board with Pogba joining the club.

That's because an anti-Pogba banner has been left outside the Parc des Princes following links to the club.

The banner reads, per RMC: "Pogba, you should listen to your mother, she doesn't want you here, neither do we."

Ouch. Whether the banner puts off PSG from making a bid or influences Pogba's decision to join the French club remain to be seen.

Some fans of the club don't want to see Pogba join but Georginio Wijnaldum doesn't share that feeling.

The Dutchman, who joined PSG from Liverpool this summer, would welcome Pogba's arrival.

"He is incredible. I have played against him several times and what a fabulous player!" Wijnaldum told RMC, per the Metro.

"Every team would like to have him He is an extraordinary player, full of qualities. He has it all.

"He’s one of the best midfielders in the world. I would love to have Paul Pogba with us here because he’s a great player."

