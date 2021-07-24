Leeds Transfer News: Approach made for Premier League midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds want to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan this summer, as reported by The Athletic.

What's the latest transfer news involving Gallagher?

It is understood that Leeds have been tracking the 21-year-old throughout the current transfer window, and they have already pitched to him the idea of a temporary move to Elland Road.

Chelsea do not want to sell Gallagher permanently at the moment but they are open to sending him out on loan, which appears to be good news for Leeds as they step up their pursuit of the youngster.

Are there other clubs interested in Gallagher?

Leeds are not the only Premier League club who are keen on the England Under-21 international.

Crystal Palace want to bring Gallagher to Selhurst Park this summer, and they are set to battle with Leeds to sign the 6 foot rising star on loan.

What were Gallagher's stats in 2020/21?

Gallagher spent the 2020/21 season on loan at West Brom, and he got straight into the thick of the action at the Hawthorns.

As per WhoScored, Gallagher completed more tackles (81) than any of his teammates, as he brought impressive energy to the side's midfield.

He also showed his quality in the final third by scoring two goals and providing two assists during his 30 top-flight appearances.

Despite his best efforts, the Baggies suffered relegation to the Championship in May but Gallagher may now get another chance to demonstrate his class in the Premier League at Leeds next season.

Would he be a good fit for Bielsa's Leeds?

Leeds shone in the Premier League last year, with the team finishing ninth and scoring 62 goals in their 38 games.

Much of their success could be put down to their free-flowing football, with players like Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling showing their versatility by playing in multiple positions across the course of the campaign.

With this in mind, Gallagher could be an excellent fit for Bielsa's Leeds. The Chelsea man has proved during his career that he can play in a deeper role in midfield, or further up the pitch as a No. 10. This could hold him in good stead if he moves to Yorkshire, as he could complement the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Dallas at the heart of the team's midfield.

His combative nature could also add a little more steel to Leeds' side, and ensure that they become tougher to break down over the next 12 months, which may help the club push on even further up the table in 2021/22.

