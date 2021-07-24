Tokyo Olympics Day Four: Naomi Osaka lights the cauldron at Opening Ceremony

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As usual, the Olympic Opening Ceremony was a spectacle to behold.

The 2020 Games were officially launched yesterday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, kickstarting the sporting event the world has been eagerly waiting for.

GiveMeSport Women recaps everything that has happened overnight, what’s to come today, and the latest Team GB news.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Naomi Osaka gets Tokyo Olympics underway

The 2020 Opening Ceremony was a pinnacle moment as supporters were finally able to watch the Olympics get underway once again. While no spectators are permitted to enter the venues across Japan, having the Games back after such uncertain times is enough for most.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka officially launched the Games by lighting the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo. The Japanese native was the final bearer of the Olympic torch and her involvement was extremely poignant after the struggles she has faced recently with her mental health.

The world number two will be looking to win a medal at her first ever Olympics as the women's tennis tournament unfolds.

Yang Qian sets new Olympic record in shooting

China's Yang Qian dominated the women's 10m air rifle event and set a new Olympic record this morning during the final.

Qian's gold medal performance was the first medal won at this year's Games. Anastasiia Galashina of Russia finished behind her and Nina Christen of Switzerland was third to win bronze.

Tennis singles results

Team GB's Heather Watson is out of the Olympics after an opening round defeat in the women's singles tennis tournament.

The former British number one was beaten by Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 7-6, 6-3.

However, the likes of world number eight Iga Świątek and world number 11 Barbora Krejčíková are through to the next round.

Zhou Lijun takes weightlifting gold

China have banked a gold medal after Zhou Lijun came out on top in the women's 49kg weightlifting event.

The 22-year-old also set a new Olympic record, lifting 210kg to completely blow her opponents out of the water.

India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai and Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia finished behind Lijun to win silver and bronze respectively.

South Korea win gold in archery

South Korea have once again asserted their dominance in Olympic archery. The mixed doubles final was an entertaining feat – An San and her partner Kim Je Deok went 2-0 behind to the Netherlands early on, but pulled it back to secure a 5-3 win to earn the gold medal.

The Dutch will take home silver while Mexico earned bronze earlier today after beating Turkey.

Boxing Round of 32 commences

The first round of the women's boxing tournament kicked off this morning as the Kokugikan Arena hosted the first preliminary rounds.

Thailand's Baison Manikon got the competition underway in the Welterweight division with her 4-1 victory over Saadat Dalgatova of Russia. Meanwhile, Poland's Saadat Dalgatova breezed to a dominant win over Saadat Dalgatova. The Uzbekistan international fell 5-0 in the opening round of the tournament.

The Featherweight class also saw five boxers eliminated as Italy, Croatia, the Philippines, and Great Britain advance to the next round.

What is coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics today?

Now the Games are officially underway, there's a lot to look forward to today.

Fencing

The final of the women's individual épée will take place this morning at 11.50 BST.

Russia, South Korea, Estonia, and Romania are all in contention for a place in the grand final.

The semi-finals will consist of Aizanat Murtazaeva vs Sun Yiwen, and Katrina Lehis vs Ana Maria Popescu at 10.00 and 10.30 BST respectively.

Football

The women's football tournament has already returned to the stage and supporters are in for a treat today as every team in Groups E-G will be in action throughout the day.

The fixtures will run until the last matches between the Netherlands and China, and Brazil and Zambia will mark the end of the second day of football group matches.

Hockey

Two women's pool matches will be held this afternoon as Pool A kicks off the women's hockey tournament.

At 12.45 BST, the Netherlands will take on India, followed by the clash between Ireland and South Africa at 13.15 BST.

Softball

Two matches have already played out, with one opening round fixture later today to go.

Host nation Japan will take on Italy at 12.00 BST, following on from the USA's 2-0 win over Mexico and a high-scoring result of 7-1 from Canada over Australia.

Water polo

Two of the women's water polo preliminaries have already been played, seeing Australia and the USA triumphant in their respective fixtures.

More action is to follow as South Africa will take on Spain, and China will prepare to face off against Russia.

Team GB watch

Badminton

Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis beat France in the opening round of the badminton mixed doubles event earlier this morning. Their 21-18, 21-17 straight set win sees them get off the mark in Group B.

They will take on Thailand tomorrow in the second fixture of the tournament.

Smith will be in action again this afternoon, this time with partner Chloe Birch in the badminton women's doubles event. The Team GB duo will take on Sayaka Hirota and Yuki Fukushima of host nation Japan. The fixture will get underway at 12.40 BST.

Swimming

Harriet Jones will be in action this morning in the women's 100m butterfly heats.

The first heat of the round will get underway at 11.25 BST, with the rest of the races following at staggered times shortly after.

Team GB's Jones will be up against seven others representing Greece, Sweden, China, Denmark, South Korea, and two swimmers from Australia.

Boxing

It was an opening round win for Karriss Artingstall in the women's Featherweight division this morning.

The Briton defeated Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi of Botswana to earn her spot in the Round of 16 after a 5-0 win in her honour.

