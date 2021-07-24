Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are very good friends.

The two players became teammates when Suarez joined Barcelona in 2014 and they immediately hit it off.

While being good friends off the pitch, they also shared an almost telepathic relationship on the pitch.

Suarez and Messi combined for a ridiculous number of goals and assists during their six years as teammates at Barca.

They always had each other's back on the pitch and one of those moments came just over four years ago.

On May 21, 2017, Barcelona welcomed Eibar to the Camp Nou for their La Liga clash.

Barcelona fell 2-0 behind before an incredible fight-back in the last half-an-hour saw them re-gain the lead.

Suarez had a golden opportunity to clinch all three points for his side when he went through one-on-one with the goalkeeper in stoppage time.

However, Suarez would spurn his chance and Eibar would clear the ball to the half-way line.

Fortunately for Suarez, the ball fell straight to Messi and he went on a one-man mission to make amends.

The Argentine wizard ran from the half-way line, bamboozling multiple opponents on his way, before striking the ball past Yoel Rodríguez to make it 4-2 and mean Suarez's miss did not matter at all.

The first player to congratulate Messi was Suarez. The relief on the Uruguayan's face was plain to see.

The two players are no longer teammates after Suarez departed for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer last summer.

Messi showed his close friendship with Suarez in an emotional reaction to his departure.

"It was many years, many mates, lunches, dinners. Many things that will never be forgotten, every day together. It will be strange to see you with another shirt and much more so to face you," his Instagram post read, per CNN.

"You deserved to be given the farewell for what you are: one of the most important players in the club's history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. And not to be thrown out like you were. But the truth is at this point nothing surprises me."

