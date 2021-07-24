Valorant: Red Bull announced as Champions Tour EMEA partner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Red Bull has been revealed as a partner of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) for the EMEA region.

As an official tournament partner, Red Bull will be featured in broadcasts in 'Red Bull Clutch Moments,' which will collate highlights from the matches taking place during the EMEA version of the tournament.

According to a press release from Riot Games, the 'Clutch Moments' segment will be present during the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage 3, EMEA Playoffs and Last Chance Qualifiers.

"Red Bull will present the most thrilling clutch moments to you during Challengers Stage 3, the EMEA Playoffs and Last Chance Qualifiers. The energy drink producer has been one of the initial founding partners committing to the VALORANT Champions Tour and already supported the First Strike tournament. Red Bull sports a long-time history as a supporter of esports operated by Riot and will continue to do so in VALORANT's first global championship."

Red Bull Joins VCT Partner Lineup

Zeynep Gencaga, Senior Manager of Business Development and Partnerships for Europe and MENA at Riot Games, commented on the partnership between the two major brands:

“We are delighted to expand the collaboration with one of our global partners of VCT to bring even more exciting content to Europe, Turkey, and CIS", Gencaga stated. "Red Bull has been in the scene since the start of VCT and will now also be an official supplier for VCT EMEA. We look forward to more competitive and thrilling plays in the segment Red Bull Clutch Moments.”

Several partners had already been announced for the upcoming Tour, including Freaks 4U Gaming and SPORTFIVE. ProGaming Italia was also previously confirmed to broadcast the tournament in several languages.

