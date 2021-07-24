Apex Legends: Global Series Year 2 $5,000,000 Prize Pool and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Apex Legends Global Series will return in 2022, with an expanded format and massive prize pool announced by EA and Respawn.

The first Apex Legends Global Series would prove to be one of the premier events in eSports this year, especially in the battle royale genre. Teams across the globe competed to hold the title of regional champions for the first time in the game's history.

EA and Respawn have announced that the Global Series will be back for a second year in 2022. There will, however, be a big overhaul in the format for the return of the series, which features a 10-month tournament calendar and a massive prize pool.

ALGS Returns in 2022

The 2022 iteration of the tournament will see crossplay from PC, Xbox, and PlayStation (not Switch, sorry Nintendo gamers), meaning that a number of players across these platforms will be able to compete in the new series.

EA hyped the new format in their press release for the 2022 tournament:

"We’re also expanding beyond the PC for the first time in ALGS history, enabling Xbox and PlayStation players to participate, bringing a large majority of our players and fans under the same competitive umbrella. To maintain competitive integrity, all controller players will be competing using PC-value aim assist settings, regardless of their platform. The battle between controllers vs mouse and keyboard is about to reach a whole new level of intensity!"

The ALGS format will be focusing on five regions: North America, EMEA, APAC South, APAC North, and South America. We do not have any more information on the broadcast plans and specific formats for each of the regions as of writing.

Registrations for the pre-season qualifiers will be open from 18th August 2021, and you can find more information at the ALGS Global Series website.

