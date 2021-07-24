Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Off the back of an excellent Money in the Bank pay-per-view at the weekend, WWE headed to both Cleavland, Ohio and the Rolling Loud festival in Miami for a blockbuster episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Roman Reigns did not give John Cena an answer to his SummerSlam challenge

John Cena kicked off SmackDown in search of an answer to his Universal Title challenge for SummerSlam. Returning to the blue brand in epic fashion, the 16-time World Champion branded Universal Champion Roman Reigns a failure before calling out The Head of the Table.

Instead, he got the Universal Champion's Special Counsel Paul Heyman, who made it clear that Reigns would answer Cena's challenge on his own time.

Finn Bálor def. Sami Zayn

After Finn Bálor interrupted Sami Zayn in a shocking return last week, The Prince overcame the self-proclaimed “Master Strategist” in his first match back on SmackDown in two years.

A very physical battle saw Bálor catch fire toward the end, capping off his attack with the Coup de Grace for the victory over Zayn.

Angelo Dawkins def. Chad Gable

With his Street Profits partner Montez Ford back in his corner, Angelo Dawkins finally got some retribution on Alpha Academy coach Chad Gable when he emerged victorious in a match that took place at Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, earning the three-count after a vicious Spinebuster.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair def. Carmella

For the second week in a row, the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE fell to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair with the K.O.D. in another match with the title on the line. But this time, it happened in front of a massive crowd at Rolling Loud Music Festival!

Edge looked to get payback on Seth Rollins for costing him the Universal Title

An intense Edge emerged set on getting retribution on Seth Rollins for costing him in his Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank.

After calling Rollins out to the ring, an intense verbal exchange ensued between the two, and it wasn’t long before the two Superstars came to blows, leading SmackDown's Savior to retreat after being hit with an Edge-cution by The Rated-R Superstar.

Toni Storm def. Zelina Vega

After weeks of videos heralding her emergence on SmackDown, Global Superstar Toni Storm made her in-ring debut against one of the blue brand’s toughest competitors, Zelina Vega.

Although Vega was surely more motivated than ever after her failing to capture the Money in the Bank contract, Storm still reigned supreme with a new-and-improved finishing maneuver, Storm One.

Jimmy Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

In the wake of The Usos' victory over Rey & Dominik Mysterio on the WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff to once again become SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Jimmy Uso scored a singles victory over Dominik with a swift Superkick after a hard-fought battle that saw Rey Mysterio and Jey Uso in their respective corners.

Roman Reigns denied John Cena’s challenge in favor of Finn Bálor

After refusing to accept John Cena’s challenge for a Universal Title Match at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns gave his opinion that The Cenation Leader didn’t deserve it and claimed that Cena only wanted the match so he could use The Island of Relevancy as a way to promote his movies.

This prompted Finn Bálor to shockingly emerge and issue his own challenge to the Universal Champion, which Reigns eventually accepted.

You can watch every single episode of WWE SmackDown in the lead up to SummerSlam live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News