Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is very much up in the air.

Pogba joined the club in 2016 and he has been a key player for the club over the past five years.

However, his contract runs out next summer, putting his future into question.

The Frenchman has previously stated his intentions to leave United but that has not stopped the Red Devils trying to retain his services.

According to the Mirror, United offered him an eye-watering £350-000-per-week in an attempt to get him to stay.

That's a £100,000-per-week increase on his current contract.

However, Pogba was not swayed and decided to reject the offer.

United are now said to be resigned to Pogba leaving and want to sell him this summer to prevent him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Roy Keane's comments last December about the possibility of Pogba leaving have re-emerged following the news.

He said: "There comes a point where United have to say no. It’s no big deal, players have wanted to leave United before, David Beckham wanted to leave, Peter Schmeichel wanted to leave and these are all legends of the club.

"Pogba wants to leave? Let him go and get a few bob in January or the summer, no big deal. Pogba has left United before and they survived. If he leaves again Man United will survive, trust me."

He added: “If you think Pogba is gonna get United challenging for titles, you’re confirming you’re in cuckoo land. You keep saying that Pogba’s talented, but that’s no good without desire or work-rate. I've watched him close - the guy doesn’t want to run. You've got to run in this game.

"His job is to make other people better. That’s his job when you bring him to the club. I remember when he signed I thought it was a great signing but it’s not worked out."

It's fair to say that Keane will not cared at all at the report that Pogba had rejected a new contract.

