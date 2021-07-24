Deathloop: Developer hosting Ask Me Anything next week

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arkane Lyon have announced they will be holding an AMA next week for fans to ask about the gameplay mechanics for Deathloop.

Deathloop is slated to be released on 14th September, with the new single-player shooter being developed by Arkane Lyon. Ahead of the release, the developer has announced that they will be holding an Ask Me Anything (AMA) for fans on their official Discord channel next week.

The AMA will be hosted on July 30th at 12 pm ET.

Deathloop Gameplay AMA Being Held July 30th

The official Deathloop Twitter account posted the announcement earlier this week, confirming that fans will be able to ask the developers what they can expect from the upcoming new IP.

"Want to know more about DEATHLOOP's combat mechanics and abilities? Join us in the Arkane Discord server Friday, July 30 at 12pm ET for the second live AMA with members of the Arkane Lyon dev team!"

Deathloop was originally scheduled to be released in August 2020, but due to delays in production it was pushed back to September 2021.

Bethesda revealed earlier this year that they have been working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company confirmed at E3 that they have been working on various titles including Redfall and Starfield.

Deathloop, however, will hopefully be hitting shelves (virtual included) in September, and a Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order which includes free skins, weapons and trinkets. Bethesda has released even more content on its official website ahead of the game's upcoming launch.

