Valorant: NRG take surprise loss in NA VCT open qualifiers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NRG took a surprise loss in the NA Valorant Champions Tour open qualifiers, meaning that they're holding onto their spot in the tournament by a tiny margin.

NRG eSports took the upset loss from the Resonate team in the round 32 during the Stage Three Challengers Two open qualifiers. Following the loss, NRG's run in Stage Three is over early, and they're just holding onto their spot in the Champion's North American Last Chance Qualifier by a cliff's edge.

Following their win, the Resonate squad moves on in the open qualifiers for Challengers Two. NRG eSports are now finished for the remainder of the third stage, but they may not even make it to the Last Chance Qualifier.

Read More: Valorant Mobile: Latest News, Release Date, Beta, Gameplay Trailer, iOS, Android and More.

NRG eSports Hanging on By a Thread

NRG sits in 9th in the NA VCT, with 30 points from the Stage Two Challengers Finals. If two of the teams currently behind NRG in the North American rankings, namely Luminosity, Andbox, Immortals, TSM or T1, end up reaching the Stage Three Playoffs, they would earn enough points to knock NRG out of contention for the Champions Tour.

NRG has made some big changes during this year's VCT. The team recruited two all-stars from Andbox and Equinox, namely ANDROID and tex, respectively. Right now, NRG can only sit and watch as other teams now have an opportunity to make headway in Champions and potentially knock off a major team in the sport.

NRG can still keep their spot in Champions, but only if three of the four teams that reach Challengers Playoffs are already ahead of them in the overall standings.

Here are the current standings for the VCT North American Circuit:

Sentinels - 500 points

Version 1 - 200 points

Envy - 85 points

FaZe Clan - 70 points

100 Thieves - 50 points

Cloud9 Blue - 50 points

Gen.G - 45 points

XSET - 30 points

NRG eSports - 30 points

Luminosity - 20 points

Andbox - 20 points

Immortals - 10v points

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News