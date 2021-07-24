Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans in attendance at the taping of Friday Night SmackDown last night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleavland, Ohio were treated to a match from multi-time WWE Champion John Cena after the show went off the air.

According to multiple reports from the venue, Cena teamed with Dominik and Rey Mysterio after the broadcast concluded last night to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match.

Fans on social media said that they weren't expecting to see Cena, or even Roman Reigns for that matter, wrestle after the show last night, so it seems like this match was not advertised.

This is Cena's first match since the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, and his first proper match since the January 14 episode of Monday Night Raw in 2019 where was competed in a four-way match with Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

As of right now, there's no word on why Cena wrestled after the show, but considering his last proper match was over two years ago, you have to think that one of the reasons may have been to get him up to speed ahead of his proposed Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

While Roman Reigns may have rejected Cena's match request on SmackDown last night, in favour of a clash with former WWE NXT star Finn Balor, it's still believed that Cena and Reigns will be wrestling at SummerSlam next month.

Some fan footage has actually emerged from the match last night, courtesy of WrestlingNews. You can check out the footage below.

