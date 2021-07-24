Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new contract at Manchester United.

The Norwegian boss is now tied down until 2024 and has the option of a further year.

“Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success," he told Man United's official website.

“I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey.

"Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started.”

According to the Daily Star, Solskjaer is now being paid £200,000-per-week, equivalent of £10m-per-year.

That's a substantial increase on the £7.5m-per-year he was previously earning.

Per The Sun, Solskjaer is now the third highest-paid manager in the Premier League. View the top seven best-paid bosses in England's top tier below...

=6. Thomas Tuchel - £7m-per-year

=6. Rafael Benitez - £7m-per-year

5. Marcelo Bielsa - £8m-per-year

=3. Brendan Rodgers - £10m-per-year

=3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - £10m-per-year

2. Jurgen Klopp - £15m-per-year

1. Pep Guardiola - £20m-per-year

Solskjaer has been given a massive pay-rise but his wages are still no where near that of Guardiola's.

The Man City boss is on £20m-per-year; double what Solskjaer is earning.

Klopp also earns £5 million-per-year more than the Man United boss.

Solskjaer is earning a lot more than Tuchel, though, despite the German leading Chelsea to Champions League glory earlier this year.

