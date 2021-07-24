Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports, WWE is hopeful that Randy Orton will return by the August 2 episode of Monday Night Raw next month after missing the last four shows.

Randy Orton has not been seen since the June 21 episode of Monday Night Raw, with the former World Champion being unceremoniously taken off TV in the middle of his storyline with Riddle on Raw.

Fightful Select is reporting that Orton has been place on the inactive list since he was taken off TV, but the report notes that there are "no issues" between Randy and the company, as of right now.

Sean Ross Sapp explains that the hope from both WWE and Randy Orton right now is that 'The Viper' will be able to return by the August 2 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Randy Orton has been out of action for nearly a month, not being seen on WWE programming. We asked about why Orton was sidelined, and we were told that he's been on the disabled/inactive list during that period. There are said to be no issues between Orton and the company, and the hope is from all sides that he'll be back in time for the August 2 episode of WWE Raw.

The report goes on to state that there were some "creative plans in place' for Randy Orton and Riddle that through SummerSlam that had to be changed due to Orton's absence from TV.

There were creative plans in place for Orton and Riddle through Summerslam, but the unforeseen circumstances of Orton's absence required an audible be called.

As of right now, there is no word on what those creative plans were, and the status of said plans are now that Orton will only be missing one more week of Monday Night Raw (July 26), so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates.

