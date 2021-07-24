Celtic Transfer News: Postecoglou keen on 43-cap Australia star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is keen on Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy, but finance issues may prevent any move for the 30-year-old, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aaron Mooy?

The report discloses that Hoops boss Postecoglou is keen to sign a player he knows well from his time as Australia manager, but any deal could be 'challenging financially'.

That could be due to the wages that Mooy is currently earning. The Athletic reported that the 43-cap talent is on £60,000 per week whilst playing for Shanghai Port.

How has Mooy performed for Shanghai Port?

The former Brighton man has been a first-team regular for Shanghai Port, making 17 appearances last season while scoring one goal and providing two assists. This season he has registered five appearances, scoring one goal.

Interestingly, he has made the majority of those appearances as an attacking midfielder, which could be something for Postecoglou to consider in the event of Mooy joining Celtic.

What is Mooy's pedigree?

Mooy is a very experienced player. He has spent plenty of time in the Premier League with the likes of Huddersfield and Brighton. He has also played in Scotland, making 30 appearances for St Mirren, so moving to Glasgow shouldn't phase him.

The midfielder joined Manchester City from Melbourne City in 2016, but he never played a game for the current Premier League champions, as he immediately signed for Huddersfield on loan. Mooy was a key man in helping the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League, making 51 appearances.

This led to the player signing a permanent deal with Huddersfield. He then moved on to Brighton where he was a mainstay in the team for 2019/20, making 32 appearances to help the Seagulls avoid relegation, before joining Shanghai Port in a deal reportedly worth £7.5m.

Which Celtic players could be sold to fund a move for Mooy?

The possible financial issues that could stop the Hoops moving for Mooy could be eased if some players were to depart the club before the transfer window closes.

The most likely suspects are Ryan Christie and Odsonne Edouard. Christie's contract expires at the end of December, and if the Hoops want to make money on any transfer he will need to be sold sooner rather than later.

Edouard's contract expires at the end of the season, and while the issue isn't as time sensitive as Christie's, the Bhoys could get a decent amount of money for the striker should he leave in the current window. He has scored 83 goals for the Hoops and has netted 17 goals in 14 games for the French under-21 side.

Should either man leave, the Hoops could put the money they get towards a bid for Mooy, while creating some more room on the wage bill.

