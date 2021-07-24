Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's no secret that Manchester City want to sign Harry Kane this summer.

Pep Guardiola's side need a striker after Sergio Aguero departed for Barcelona.

The Man City boss appears to have set his sights on Kane and there have been multiple reports in the past few months linking them with a move for the Spurs star.

It was even reported earlier this week that City were set to sign Kane in a massive deal.

The Sun reported that Kane was set to join City in a eyewatering £160m deal.

Daniel Levy had previously been reluctant to let Kane join a Premier League club but it was said that he had changed his mind.

Kane was reported to be 'delighted' with Levy's U-turn.

Sean Dyche, manager of Burnley, appeared on talkSPORT on Friday and he was asked about the reports.

The 50-year-old produced an amusing answer where he joked about the massive fee involved.

“To be honest, I couldn’t work out whether they were buying the club or a player!" He said. “When I heard that, I was like, ‘really?’

While he was baffled about the fee, he did praise Kane as a player.

"But who knows. He’s a top player, though," he added.

Harry Kane & Jack Grealish AGREE TERMS with Man City | The Football Terrace

It's no wonder that Dyche was so stunned about the fee involved.

If the deal does go ahead, it would be the second biggest deal in football history, behind Neymar's £222m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

He's a world-class player and is one of the best players in the world.

But paying that much money for a player who turns 28 years old later this month could be considered steep.

