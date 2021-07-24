Rangers Transfer News: Steven Gerrard responds to question on Alfredo Morelos

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is getting tired having to discuss Alfredo Morelos' future at the club, Sky Sports reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alfredo Morelos?

The Colombian striker has been linked with a move away from Glasgow, with A Bola reporting that Portuguese side Porto want to sign the forward, and that the player wants to join them on a five-deal.

According to A Bola, the sticking point is the fee, as Rangers want €15m (£12.8m) for Morelos whilst Porto have offered €12m (£10.26m) plus a 20% sell-on fee.

What has Steven Gerrard said about the transfer rumours?

Now Gerrard has had his say on the forward's future, and he has disclosed that he is fed up talking about the subject.

"I get asked this question every window, every few weeks because you read more about Alfredo in terms of who he is linked with or where he is possibly going to go rather than talking about what he does on the football pitch.

"So, it is getting a bit tiresome that question now," he said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Is there any reason Rangers need to sell Morelos this summer?

Rangers might feel that the time is right to cash in on the 25-year-old, even though he has been excellent since moving to Glasgow, scoring 94 goals in 182 appearances. One reason for that is Morelos' contract, which expires in 2023.

Interested clubs might not be as willing to spend eight figures on the striker when he has only one year left on his deal, knowing that he will be free to talk to them in January 2023 and possibly agree a pre-contract agreement. The Ibrox club will want to avoid that.

The other factor is that perhaps the forward might feel the time is right to move on after helping the Gers to an invincible league title victory. Winning the title would have been the goal when Morelos moved to Scotland, and now that has happened he may believe that he has done all he can for Rangers.

Could we see Morelos leaving towards the end of the transfer window?

If Morelos does leave, then a move might come towards the end of the transfer window, after the Champions League qualifiers. Morelos has an outstanding goal scoring record in Europe. He has hit the back of the net 23 times in continental competition, which is a remarkable achievement.

With Rangers set to face either Malmo or HJK in the first two weeks of August - possibly followed by the play-off towards the end of the month - Gerrard will likely want to keep a player who has been so vital to the Gers' successful results in Europe for those fixtures.

Helping Rangers reach the Champions League group stages would be a very fitting finale to Morelos' time in Glasgow.

