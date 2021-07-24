Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rob Gronkowksi may have left WWE last year to return to the football, but reports suggest that the company is still open to working with the NFL star in the future.

Despite only signing with WWE just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Rob Gronkowski was released by WWE in May 2020, with the 32-year-old opting to return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the time of his signing with WWE, reports suggesting that WWE was preparing to have Gronkowski work as a wrestler, with a match at SummerSlam in Boston reportedly being something that was worked on.

However, when the opportunity for The Gronk to return to the NFL was presented, the tight end made the decision to leave WWE and return to playing football.

Fightful Select has confirmed that the plan was for Gronkowski to have some involvement with Mojo Rawley at the 2020 SummerSlam event, which was originally slated to take place in Boston before the show was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also explains that WWE have left the door open for Gronkowski to return to the company, with people within WWE reportedly saying that they "wouldn't be surprised" if they work with the footballer again in the future.

WWE sources tell Fightful that Gronkowski's run was to lead to something at Summerslam 2020 with Mojo Rawley, with the line of thinking being that Gronkowski would be a huge draw in the Boston area where he played for years. We've been told by WWE sources that the door is open for a return, but that WWE wouldn't be surprised if the angle or a future relationship with Gronkowski isn't seen through.

Rob Gronkowski isn't the only mainstream star that WWE has been working with as of late, with Bad Bunny and Logan Paul both being involved with WrestleMania in April.

News Now - Sport News