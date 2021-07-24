Fridolina Rolfo, Barbra Banda: 5 standout stars from latest round of Olympic women's football

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A total of 31 goals were scored across the latest round of the Tokyo Olympics women's football fixtures as the teams battle for their place in the quarter-finals.

After the second lot of results, just one match remains for each country to secure their place in the next round. GiveMeSport Women has selected five standout players from the latest round of group stage fixtures.

Fridolina Rolfö, Sweden

The Swedes are not holding back this summer as they continue to assert their dominance in Tokyo. After stunning the USA in their opener, Peter Gerhardsson's side upset Australia in a thrilling 4-2 triumph.

Despite some controversial penalty situations, Sweden came out on top to bank their place in the quarter-finals. Fridolina Rolfö was on song to score a brace for her country, with the second goal coming from a stunning left-footed strike.

The 27-year-old, who recently signed for European champions Barcelona, was a thorn in Australia's side for the full 90 minutes. Her influence in front of goal was the difference between a draw and a win for the Swedes.

We'd also like to drop a special mention to Sofia Jakobsson, who provided two crisp assists to help get the win over the line.

Barbra Banda, Zambia

Yet again, Barbra Banda was Zambia's star player as they held China to a thrilling 4-4 draw in their second Group F clash of the tournament.

After scoring her country's first ever Olympic goal, the 21-year-old also made history by becoming the first African woman to net a hat-trick at the Games. But Banda hasn't stopped there.

The striker achieved another historic accolade on Saturday as she scored her second hat-trick in as many matches, becoming the first ever female player to do so at the Olympics.

Zambia may have just the one point on the board so far, but there's one game left for the Copper Queens to earn that third place spot to challenge for a place in the quarter-finals. Their final group stage match against Brazil will be a tough challenge, but all eyes will be on Banda and whether she can edge her side over the dominant Brazilians.

Vivianne Miedema, The Netherlands

Another history-maker who put in a solid performance in the second round of fixtures was Vivianne Miedema.

The Arsenal icon scored a brace against Brazil, helping her side play out a 3-3 draw and matching Barbra Banda's six-goal tally so far in the tournament.

Miedema has arguably been the Netherlands' star player so far in their debut Olympic campaign. After scoring the first hat-trick of the competition, the striker will be eager to reach the quarter-finals and a win over China will be paramount.

Special mention to Dominique Janssen, who provided an assist to Miedema before netting a delicious free-kick to ensure the Dutch earned a point.

Janine Beckie, Canada

Canada didn't get off to the start they expected in the opening round after drawing 1-1 with hosts Japan. However, they put their foot right back in the door on Saturday with an inspired 2-1 win over Chile.

Janine Beckie was responsible for both goals for her side, marking her sixth multi-goal performance of her career.

Thanks to the Manchester City star's efforts, Canada are back in the running for reaching the quarter-finals, but their last group stage match against Team GB will bring huge pressure as they are currently tied on points with Brazil.

Julie Ertz, USA

The USA have bounced back from their shock opening defeat against Sweden. An astonishing 6-1 win over New Zealand puts them right back in the running for a spot in this year's quarter-finals.

Two Ferns own goals, plus a goal each from Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Christen Press, and Alex Morgan sealed the deal for the four-time gold medalists.

However, Julie Ertz's creative masterclass played a huge part in her side's victory. The Chicago Red Stars midfielder provided two assists for the US and was in contention for Player of the Match.

Ertz will need to put in another power shift next week when her country comes up against rivals Canada in the final group stage match.

Keep up to date with all the action from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's football tournament with our 'All You Need to Know' guide.

