Valorant: CS:GO veteran JW hints at jump to Valorant

JW has hinted at a major move from CS:GO to Valorant following his drop from the Fnatic starting roster.

Jesper "JW" Wecksell is one of the greatest players in Counter-Striker history, and it was revealed earlier this week by eSports team Fnatic that he had been dropped from their starting roster. It appears as though this move has confirmed the end of his time with the major eSports team.

After a run of below-par performances in CS:GO, JW was cut from the roster by Fnatic, despite being a three-time major winner.

The news of JW being dropped from the squad was first announced by Milan "Striker" Švejda of HLTV, who managed to speak to the veteran Counter-Striker player following his drop from the starting roster of Fnatic.

JW's contract is expected to lapse at the beginning of 2022 after he and KRIMZ signed three-year deals with the organisation in early 2019.

'JW' Potentially heading to Valorant

The former Fnatic starter has now shared his plans in the future in a statement, saying that he may not be staying in CS:GO solely, potentially expanding into other FPS competitive gaming, including Valorant.

Talking about the time he will now take away from the eSports arena, at least until the end of the year, JW talked about how he looks to reset and go through mistakes made in past competitions and "bring that with me to whatever is next in life, be it CS, VALORANT, or esports in general."

Fnatic confirmed that they are looking at a more international lineup from now on, thus the decision to bench JW from the starting lineup for CS:GO.

"After six weeks of deep evaluations and hard work, we have decided to bench Jesper," Fnatic's team director and head coach, Andreas "⁠Samuelsson⁠" Samuelsson, recently confirmed. "We have spent tons of hours deciding which route we are going to take to bring back Fnatic to where we belong, and the final decision is to change to an international lineup."

