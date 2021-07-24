Valorant: Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek's team loses in VCT round of 64

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek recently confirmed that he would be entering the Valorant VCT Qualifiers, and his team have lost in the round of 64.

Once shroud had officially announced his retirement as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, he found a huge following on Twitch. However, long time fans of the pro gamer had hoped he would re-enter the competitive scene, and he has now got back into pro gaming following his appearance in the VCT qualifiers.

shroud revealed recently that he would be taking part in the next North American open qualifier for the Valorant Champions Tour. The former CS:GO player said that he was waiting for Valorant's newest agent, KAY/O, to be made available for the tournament.

As we reported a few days ago, shroud would enter the VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2 with Skyler ‘Relyks’ Weaver, Leonardo ‘Laski’ Arroyo, ‘iiTzTimmy’, and ‘ShawnBM.’

Despite the team's strong start, defeating Damn I Love Fwogs 2-0 in the round of 128, they would fall to EZ5 in the round of 64, losing 2-0.

shroud's Team Defeated in Round of 64

shroud had 11 kills and 10 deaths on Haven during the first match against Dam I Love Fwogs. As mentioned, he was playing as the newest VALORANT agent, KAY/O.

shroud used KAY/O's utility to rack up 12 assists; he also won all his opening-round fights with four first bloods. ShawnBM, one of the key players on shroud's team and a fellow Valorant content creator, led the line of Cypher with 24 kills and only 8 deaths.

The former CS:GO pro had entered this tournament with his 'rag-tag' group to enjoy themselves and see how far they could go. Despite the loss in the round of 64, What's Going On? can be proud of their performance in the highly competitive VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2.

You can check out highlights of the What’s Going On? (shroud's team) and EZ5 matchup below:

